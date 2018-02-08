Quietly, Raptors Now on Par With Cavs in Vegas Title Odds

The Cavs made several noisy moves and generally captured all the headlines during NBA trade deadline day, but quietly the surging Raptors have now caught them in futures odds to win the NBA championship at the LV Superbook:

NBA Championship updated Warriors 1/2

Rockets 3/1

Cavaliers 12/1

Raptors 12/1

Celtics 14/1

Spurs 25/1

Thunder 25/1

Timberwolves 40/1

Wizards 50/1

Bucks 50/1

76ers 50/1

Pistons 100/1

Heat 100/1

Pacers 100/1 GS vs Field

Warriors -200

Field (all others) +170 — Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) February 8, 2018

Three days ago, the Cavs were at 10-1, and on January 29th — not even two weeks ago — they were at 6-1. So, even with these flashy new additions, they are still just half as likely to win the championship in the minds of bettors as they were just a little while ago.

And they/LeBron will remain fascinating to observe.