The Cavs Are Making All the Trades, And the LeBron Angles Remain Spellbinding

After sending Isaiah Thomas, Channing Frye, and a first round pick to the Lakers for Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance, the Cavs were not done wheeling and dealing.

According to Woj, who is napalming everyone in his path today, they executed a three-way trade with Utah and Sacramento where they acquired Rodney Hood and George Hill, the Jazz got Jae Crowder and Derrick Rose, and the Kings got Iman Shumpert and Joe Johnson.

And then the Cavs shipped LeBron’s best friend Dwyane Wade away for a “heavily protected second round pick,” which is, uh, basically nothing.

So, the Cavs traded away six players, and got four back. On paper, they seem like a better team right now, but establishing chemistry on a basketball team isn’t always easy or something that happens fast. They only have a little over two months until the playoffs begin.

Then there’s the other angle where who knows if LeBron is orchestrating these moves or it’s all Dan Gilbert blowing it up and essentially trying to start over mid-season.

The Kyrie Irving trade is in the rear-view. The Cavs messed that one up, especially when they learned Isaiah Thomas wasn’t as healthy as they thought. While they did not get enough back, it’s inarguable that Kyrie demanded a trade in the first place because he was tired of dealing with LeBron.

Whatever the case may be, it will be fascinating to observe.