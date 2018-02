Eagles center Jason Kelce is living his best life at the team’s championship parade today. He took shots at Chip Kelly for locking Howie Roseman in a closet where no one could find him, and Mike Lombardi for calling Doug Pederson the worst coaching hire in NFL history, and every slight anybody on the Eagles ever suffered:

The rest of the day has been filled with general revelry:

🎶 We’re from Philly, f**king Philly

No one likes us, we don’t care 🎶 Jason Kelce sings with fans at #EaglesParade… pic.twitter.com/zrQBC2r0Us — Matt Mullin (@matt_mullin) February 8, 2018

Jason Kelce is the leader in the clubhouse for parade MVP pic.twitter.com/Ga6Wb6YjKg — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 8, 2018

Vince McMahon, make this man an offer.