PM Roundup: Katheryn Winnick; 2018 Winter Olympics Open; LeBron James Likes New-Look Cavs

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is convinced it could make the USA’s curling team.

Katheryn is directing: Katheryn Winnick is now directing episodes of her hit show “Vikings.” Unfortunately she says her character is ready to die. Hopefully if she’s off the show we see her in other projects soon.

A post shared by Katheryn Winnick (@katherynwinnick) on Feb 3, 2018 at 4:12pm PST

Winter Olympics are open: The 2018 Winter Olympics are officially underway, as the Opening Ceremonies happened on Friday.

LeBron likes the new Cavs: LeBron James apparently likes his team’s new-look roster.

Tweet of the Day:

D Wade: man we gotta get rid of these bums and get some fresh blood in here Bron: pic.twitter.com/4kmGzVobbk — Fuzzy Thurston (@swaggy_b_) February 8, 2018

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

2018 NBA Trade Deadline Winners And Losers

The Jimmy Garoppolo versus Colin Kaepernick Graphic is Dumb

ESPN Still Has Shot to Land Peyton Manning for MNF, They Should Really Make It Worth His While

John Skipper’s Failed Visions Could be a Positive Turning Point for ESPN

Around the Sports Internet:

Isaiah Thomas is “ecstatic” to be joining the Lakers

How will the Cavs’ new pieces fit in?

Kim Jong Un’s sister was the most-talked about person at the Opening Ceremonies

Markelle Fultz may not return this season

Song of the Day: