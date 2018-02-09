Tristan Thompson and Jeff Green Were Heckled by Atlanta Hawks Fans in the Worst Way

One day after the Cleveland Cavaliers traded six players, they showed up in Atlanta with just seven regulars. During free throw attempts by Tristan Thompson and Jeff Green, the crowd gave them both a little warning about their superstar LeBron James:

Hawks fans chant “Lebron will leave you” to Tristian Thompson. pic.twitter.com/NdhAtOIsZ7 — Dylan (@DylansFreshTake) February 10, 2018

hawks fans chanting “LeBron will trade you” and “LeBron will leave you to Cavs at the line lmao pic.twitter.com/AFHvGCrteP — Drew Corrigan (@Dcorrigan50) February 10, 2018

When Thompson took to the line you can hear the crowd rapidly chant “LeBron will leave you!.” Wonder what Khloe Kardashian thought.

Next up was Green, and this time the audience chanted, “LeBron will trade you!”

The Hawks are tied with the worst record in the NBA, so at least their fans are entertaining.