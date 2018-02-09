Roundup: FBI Agent in College Basketball Corruption Case in Hot Water; Vladimir Putin Doesn't Need a Fancy Phone

John Kelly urged Rob Porter to stay … Tampa Bay Rays finally old enough to have real throwbacks … NCAA selection show moving to TBS … North Korea will be well-represented at the Olympics … Vladimir Putin does not have a smartphone … Fully expect the Black Panther discussion to become front and center for weeks … Drake giving back in Miami … James Dean would be 87 … New York Times is thriving … Ain’t no money like PGA money … Tim Tebow is passionate about dogs … The NBA has a nice branding idea with the term “integrity fee,” but what is it really … Chicagoland high school has a freakish amount of twins … Sometimes when you swallow a lot drugs, the bowel movements don’t come as frequently … Flushing pet hamster down toilet qualifies as bad airport experience … Bob Davie suspended 30 days … Cannot believe Elon Musk is a real person … Draymond Green fined $50K … Brewers sick of Cubs fan invasions … Gisele.

Undercover FBI agent looking into college basketball corruption accused of misusing funds. What a mess. [Wall Street Journal]

What a war with North Korea would mean. Spoiler: it’s bad. [Vox]

Did the Eagles run a fake walk-through in case the Patriots were spying? [Larry Brown Sports]

Jimmy Buffet doesn’t live the Jimmy Buffet lifestyle. [BroBible]

Omarasa went from one reality show to another. And she has some concerns.

.@Omarosa opens up to @helloross about her time in the White House on tonight's Celebrity Big Brother. In the meantime, don't miss a minute of the action on the #BBLF: https://t.co/H9nnS6VGdW pic.twitter.com/8x6dFBZxD2 — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) February 8, 2018

Sweet mother of John Tesh, that’s a dunk.