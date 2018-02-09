VIDEO: Blazers Fans Who Don't Know How to Play Tic-Tac-Toe Create Pure Comedy

Ladies and Gentlemen: the most maddening game of tic tac toe you will ever watch, set to the tune of Yakety Sax pic.twitter.com/tS8Z9FTv04 — NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) February 9, 2018

The Portland Trail Blazers kill time during breaks in the action by having fans play basketball tic-tac-toe. It’s just like the normal game except players must make a layup before placing each X or O on the board. The whole thing hinges on participants understanding the ultimate goal: getting three spaces in a row to secure victory.

Usually, it’s not a problem.

Last night, during a game against Charlotte, it was.

Things started off fairly routinely.

But then things really went off the rails. The woman placing Xs decided to put her piece right on an O for the victory — a genius yet illegal move.

When she was informed this wasn’t a fair play, she moved it to another square, opening up an easy victory for the O player. The O player, perhaps wanting to prolong the fun, opted not to seal the win.

Then, for a thrilling finale, the X player once again put her piece over an existing O as the O player finally strung three together on the line below.

What a thrill ride. The Butler-UCONN title game of tic-tac-toe contests. Unique, but not exactly uplifting.