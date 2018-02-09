Woj Annihilated His Protege Shams at Trade Deadline, Twitter Commemorated It With Savage GIF

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski laid down the hammer on Twitter Thursday, breaking seemingly every item of news during a surprisingly busy NBA trade deadline. While Woj’s thumbs hammered away at his iPhone(s), Yahoo’s Shams Charania twiddled his thumbs.

Woj’s dominance at the trade deadline lead to this GIF of Woj dunking on his protege. This one has got to sting.

Twitter gave the GIF it’s own moment, because of course it did. Woj practically owns Twitter on NBA trade deadline day.

It’s hard to say who actually out-scooped whom on every single trade.

But for the most part, Woj absolutely ran up the scoreboard on Shams. While Woj put up 37 tweets, Shams managed just 17.

Woj had the Isaiah Thomas trade at 12:10 p.m. Shams had it at 12:11 p.m. (Woj also had that Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance were going to the Cavaliers in that deal at 12:05 p.m., by the way.)

Woj had the Emmanuel Mudiay trade at 2:03 p.m. Shams tweeted it at 2:08 p.m. The Dwayne Wade trade? Woj had it at 1:06 p.m. Shams had nothing. The George Hill trade? Woj broke the news. Shams again had nothing.

Now, let’s be fair to Shams. He’s a great reporter. But no one drops bombs like Woj.