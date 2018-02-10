Blake Griffin Didn't Shake Hands with the Clippers, Who He Called "Just Another Team"

In an interview with ESPN before last night’s Clippers-Pistons game, Blake Griffin said he was more focused on the present than the past. Griffin called Los Angeles “just another team we’re trying to beat.”

Detroit did not accomplish that mission, falling 108-95 at home. Griffin scored 18 points on 7-for-19 shooting, including 1-for-7 from beyond the arc. After the final whistle, he walked to the locker room without shaking hands or making small talk with his former team.

Blake Griffin not giving handshake to his old squad pic.twitter.com/j1fn9bgUHe — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) February 10, 2018

Now, admittedly, I’m far from an NBA soap opera expert. But this strikes me more as A THING than NOT A THING. I guess we won’t know for sure until NBA Twitter starts creating the memes. Or doesn’t.