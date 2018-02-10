Everyone Wants To Get With Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo is so hot right now.

He and the San Francisco 49ers just inked a $137.5 million deal, the largest in NFL history. He has never lost a game as a starter. And, yes, he just so happens to look like a Levi’s model with a smile that could melt all of Pyeongchang 2018.

That smile, that undefeated starting record and that contract has caught the attention of a number of NFL free agents. Everyone wants to get with Jimmy GQ, he admitted on a radio interview Friday.

From KNBR radio:

“That’s kind of how this whole thing works. Guys reach out to other guys more than coaches or executives. Just in the last 48 hours, to be honest, I’ve had texts and messages from guys. They’re excited about it. Why wouldn’t you want to be here? We’re a young, up and coming team with a phenomenal coaching staff. It’s an exciting time out here in the Bay Area, and hopefully a lot of guys want to experience that, too.”

The appeal of the Bay Area goes beyond the sunshine, the city and playing with Garoppolo. Even after Garoppolo’s deal, the 49ers have tons of cap space and money to spend on free agents. After inking their franchise quarterback, San Francisco has over $77 million in cap space for 2018, according to Over The Cap. That’s the second-most cap space in the NFL. These free agents may genuinely want to play with Garoppolo. They may also know what tree to bark up. Garoppolo’s team can show them the money.

Who might have Garoppolo’s number on-hand to text the young quarterback? Certainly his former Patriots teammates have Garoppolo’s contact information. Malcolm Butler and Dion Lewis, in particular, seem hell-bent on testing free agency. Perhaps they’re blowing up Garoppolo’s phone. But through Instagram, Twitter and the sharing of phone numbers in the NFL, pretty much any free agent could be reaching out to Garoppolo.

The Golden State’s golden boy seems to be drawing league-wide interest.