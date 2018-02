The Lakers’ Lonzo Ball is dropping a mixtape next week titled “Born 2 Ball”, according to his latest Instagram/ Twitter posts. And as you can see from the tracklist below, the first track is titled “LaVar”.

“Super Saiyan” is already up on YouTube, if you want to give it a listen:

And here is the “Free Smoke” remix Lonzo dropped last May:

I can’t lie, I was a fan of Lonzo’s “Free Smoke” remix, so I will definitely be checking out his new mixtape.