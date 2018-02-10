This Mustached Olympic Curler Is a Doppelgänger For Andy Reid, Super Mario

Mark Hamilton’s mustache has captivated Olmypic viewers not only because it’s glorious, but also because the ‘stache has made him a sure-fire doppelgänger for the world’s most famous plumber, Super Mario, and the NFL’s worst game manger, Andy Reid.
Here’s a look at the photo that makes him look a lot like the [autotag]Kansas City Chiefs[autotag] coach.
Yes, even Hamilton recognizes he looks a lot like Super Mario.
What’s crazy is that Hamilton probably deserves just a silver medal in the Olympic mustache games. Norwegian ski jumper Robert Johansson’s handlebar is worthy of the gold.
But let’s not take away from Hamilton’s facial hair. Here are some dramatic, Olympic headshots of the American athlete, who has somehow found a sport that exerts less energy than baseball. What an American hero.
Side note (that feels incredibly important): Hamilton has blue steel on lock.
