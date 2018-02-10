This Mustached Olympic Curler Is a Doppelgänger For Andy Reid, Super Mario

Mark Hamilton’s mustache has captivated Olmypic viewers not only because it’s glorious, but also because the ‘stache has made him a sure-fire doppelgänger for the world’s most famous plumber, Super Mario, and the NFL’s worst game manger, Andy Reid.

Here’s a look at the photo that makes him look a lot like the [autotag]Kansas City Chiefs[autotag] coach.

my mom asked me last night if this U.S. curler was Andy Reid's son and I laughed for a solid 3 minutes. she then said, "you're going to tweet about this, aren't you?" pic.twitter.com/ORA3nZojzh — Amanda Kaschube (@amandakaschube) February 9, 2018

Yes, even Hamilton recognizes he looks a lot like Super Mario.

What’s crazy is that Hamilton probably deserves just a silver medal in the Olympic mustache games. Norwegian ski jumper Robert Johansson’s handlebar is worthy of the gold.

This mustache deserves gold 🏅 pic.twitter.com/ACmyypjxRJ — ESPN (@espn) February 10, 2018

But let’s not take away from Hamilton’s facial hair. Here are some dramatic, Olympic headshots of the American athlete, who has somehow found a sport that exerts less energy than baseball. What an American hero.

Side note (that feels incredibly important): Hamilton has blue steel on lock.