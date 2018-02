ESPN took its very popular College GameDay to the University of Virgina this morning, and one fan, in particular, made it well worth his while to attend.

The miraculous half-court shot was made by first-year student Angus Binnie. The last two students that had attempted were successful, therefore, Binnie faced immense pressure:

Angus reacts to making the shot. He’s a first year. Said he felt the pressure of the last two having made the shot. pic.twitter.com/Twvt1rcpbN — Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) February 10, 2018

It goes without saying, $18,000 for a college student is desirable.