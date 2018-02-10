WEEI Suspends Christian Fauria for Racist Don Yee Impression

A particularly eventful Friday around WEEI headquarters began with bragging about catfishing the Boston Herald’s Ron Borges into writing a fake story and ended with the suspension of Christian Fauria for dropping into a racist accent for an impromptu impression of Tom Brady’s agent, Don Yee. You know that old saying: live by the impersonation, die by the impersonation.

The trouble began when the fellas on Ordway, Merloni & Fauria decided to do a dramatic reading of the misleading text messages which birthed the fake news. Fauria, as an actor, made a choice to play up Don Yee’s Asian-ness.

Deadspin has the audio and it totes an impressive judgement lapses per second rate. Fauria’s commitment to playing Yee in the way he wishes is so strong that he continues even after being presented audio evidence of Yee’s actual voice.

Needless to say, this bit landed Fauria in hot water. WEEI suspended him for five days and released the following statement:

“Earlier today during his show, Christian Fauria impersonated athlete agent, Don Yee in an insensitive and ill-conceived attempt at humor. We regret Christian’s commentary and we apologize to Mr. Yee and those offended by the segment,” WEEI said in a statement. “We do not support or condone Christian’s comments, and we have suspended him for five days effective immediately.”

Fauria also apologized for his comments.

Earlier today I made a horrible attempt at humor. In a segment during the show, I impersonated agent Don Yee in an insensitive and regrettable way. I want to publicly apologize to Don and anyone in the audience who heard it. — christian fauria (@christianfauria) February 10, 2018

I have also reached out to Don directly to personally apologize. I have been disciplined by WEEI management and I fully support their decision. — christian fauria (@christianfauria) February 10, 2018

Never a dull moment on Boston sports talk radio.