Colorado State Is Down To Its Third-String Coach

Colorado State is reportedly planning on firing basketball coach Larry Eustachy for cause, and has put him on paid administrative leave while the school investigates Eustachy for abusive behavior against players and staff.

The details that have come out of that investigation are not many, or especially interesting, but on Saturday Colorado State put interim head coach Steve Barnes in timeout, too.

Jase Herl is coaching Colorado State’s basketball team today vs. San Jose State. Coach Larry Eustachy and associate head coach Steve Barnes have both been placed on paid administrative leave. #CSURams #MWBB pic.twitter.com/xdhK05eCUf — Kelly Lyell (@KellyLyell) February 10, 2018

That left coaching duties to CSU’s No. 3 man, 30-year-old Jase Herl, who led the Rams (11-16) to a win over San Jose State on Saturday.

Players doused Herl with water bottles after the game, which snapped a seven-game losing streak.

Eustachy in 2014 was given a zero tolerance policy when it comes to abuse of players and staff, and has violated that policy, according to the Post, although the details that have been reported so far are … not all that damning for Eustachy.

According to multiple team sources who requested anonymity due to fear of retaliation, Eustachy would single out players during practices and in the locker room at halftime of and after games and repeatedly scream profanities at them.

Eustachy’s lawyers are meeting with Colorado State sometime this week, but that isn’t expected to change anything, and for now college basketball has a not new coaching name with a great record.