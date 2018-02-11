Isaiah Thomas Likes Kyrie Schooling LeBron on Instagram

Oh, the NBA drama never ends… Talk about the gift that keeps on giving.

After being traded again for the fourth time in seven seasons, Isaiah Thomas has now joined other NBA players displaying their extreme pettiness via social media.

As the world saw Kyrie Irving absolutely school LeBron James early in the first quarter, the recently traded Thomas must have enjoyed it.

LOLLLLL Isaiah Thomas just liked the video of Kyrie stepping back on LeBron #PettyWarz pic.twitter.com/D4Ped5Rfkw — LeRob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) February 11, 2018

Yes, that is THE Isaiah Thomas who was just traded out of town – unwillingly – liking the Instagram post of his former teammate (he went 7-10 with) getting the moves put on him by his other former teammate.

Only two things are possible here:

IT is blaming LeBron for the trade. IT just found the play fun.

For the sake of entertainment, let’s really hope it is option 1.

Here is the play that got all this fun started: