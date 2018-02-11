Le'Veon Bell Wants R&B Singer SZA To Be His Valentine

Le'Veon Bell had a couple minutes for TMZ outside L.A. nightclub 10ak, and confided in them — and therefore the rest of the world — that he’d love if the R&B singer SZA could be his Valentine. “Tell SZA to come see me,” he said. “I listen to her music all the time. She my favorite. If I get her for Valentine’s Day she can get whatever she wants.”

It’s to be determined whether this interest is requited or not. Here are some of SZA’s recent Instagram entries to illustrate why she is the apple of the (for now, at least) Steelers running back’s eyes:

She ain’t got no suga A post shared by SZA (@sza) on Feb 6, 2018 at 8:23pm PST