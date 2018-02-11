Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen Kissing in the Costa Rica Sunset

NFL USA Today Sports

Tom Brady fired up his Instagram account to share the news that he’s having a better Sunday than he did a week ago. He and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, are vacationing in Costa Rica and by the looks of things life could certainly be a bit worse:

