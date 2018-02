A massive brawl broke out tonight in an ECHL game between the Toledo Walleye and Kansas City Mavericks. And from the looks of it, it looks like everyone including the goalies got into it.

Check out the video here:

HERE IT IS: FULL VIDEO OF THE WALLEYE VS. KC BRAWL — EVERYONE INVOLVED INCLUDING THE GOALIES. pic.twitter.com/yLg645d9Me — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) February 11, 2018

Here is the cheap shot that started it all:

Here is what started the entire brawl: An absolute cheap shot by Garrett Klotz on AJ Jenks. Almost the exact same thing that happened to Simon Denis last year. Unbelievable. Plus the replay of the goalie fight. pic.twitter.com/g13aQaYp0f — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) February 11, 2018

And of course, there was one more brawl: