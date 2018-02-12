Anastasia Bryzgalova, Russia's Sexy Curler, Has The Internet Going Crazy

Anastasia Bryzgalova has been the talk of the 2018 Winter Olympics so far. The 25-year-old Russian curling sensation was the 2016 World Mixed Doubles champion along with her partner, Alexander Krushelnitskiy.
Twitter was shocked that there was actually an attractive curler and kind of went nuts over her. Here’s just a sampling:
We regret to inform all the single guys out there that Bryzgalova’s partner in curling is also her husband. The pair finished 4-3 and will battle Norway for the bronze medal on Monday before being done at the games.
While it’s a bummer we won’t be seeing more of Bryzgalova this Olympics, we’ve put together a collection from her Instagram page below. Ya know, if you’re into that sort of thing.
Comments