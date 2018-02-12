Anastasia Bryzgalova, Russia's Sexy Curler, Has The Internet Going Crazy

Anastasia Bryzgalova has been the talk of the 2018 Winter Olympics so far. The 25-year-old Russian curling sensation was the 2016 World Mixed Doubles champion along with her partner, Alexander Krushelnitskiy.

The Russian curling mixed doubles team is led by Anastasia Bryzgalova, who looks like Angelina Jolie at 21 if she ever picked up a broom. — James Stewart (@jamespstewart) February 8, 2018

Anastasia Bryzgalova (RUS) pic.twitter.com/DZo8N4NG6q — Ryan Wolak (@Wolak22) February 8, 2018

Anastasia bryzgalova….my new reason to love the winter olympics pic.twitter.com/MbrhJOGlk5 — Gavin Mudford (@muddygav) February 8, 2018

I don't really understand curling but Anastasia Bryzgalova has made me a fan. pic.twitter.com/3ERpMIjaDI — R Y N O 🦏 (@arewhyinoh) February 8, 2018

I thought curling was a sport for old balding men but Anastasia Bryzgalova be looking like Megan Fox and suddenly I love curling #Olympics #curling pic.twitter.com/EA7pO3hV3R — brooke (@SchofiesChoice) February 8, 2018

We regret to inform all the single guys out there that Bryzgalova’s partner in curling is also her husband. The pair finished 4-3 and will battle Norway for the bronze medal on Monday before being done at the games.

While it’s a bummer we won’t be seeing more of Bryzgalova this Olympics, we’ve put together a collection from her Instagram page below. Ya know, if you’re into that sort of thing.

😸#sochi A post shared by Anastasia Bryzgalova (@a_nastasia92) on Jul 19, 2017 at 1:07pm PDT

🏋🏽‍♀️ A post shared by Anastasia Bryzgalova (@a_nastasia92) on Jul 22, 2017 at 11:27am PDT