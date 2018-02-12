Boston Police Briefly Honor Red Auerbach for Black History Month

The Boston Police Department briefly honored legendary Celtics coach Red Auerbach last night while celebrating Black History Month, but backed off due to the public backlash.
The department deleted the above tweet shortly after posting and decided to honor Bill Russell instead. You could actually see the wheels turning in real time with the realization that a completely unforced error had been made and needed to be addressed.
The clean-up effort included an apology to those offended.
It may not surprise you to learn that this gave rise to a backlash to the backlash from those who believe the department should have left the Auerbach tweet up.
Another productive day on the internet, as they all are.
Comments