Chloe Kim Dominated the Halfpipe While Hangry

Chloe Kim, the 17-year-old wunderkind on a snowboard, is so 2018. She hits social media up in between runs in the Olympics. What is the topic? Well, usually, it’s food.
In between her 2nd and 3rd runs in the halfpipe, she dropped in with some shade, letting everyone know she was competing hangry after not finishing her breakfast sandwich. She won the gold, ultimately, with her very first run, but went back out again and put up another impressive run to just run up the score after that tweet.
Yesterday, she also imparted some wisdom when it comes to churros.
Please don’t ruin her, America. Chloe Kim is awesome.
Here’s her first run if you missed it:
