Chloe Kim Dominated the Halfpipe While Hangry

Chloe Kim, the 17-year-old wunderkind on a snowboard, is so 2018. She hits social media up in between runs in the Olympics. What is the topic? Well, usually, it’s food.

In between her 2nd and 3rd runs in the halfpipe, she dropped in with some shade, letting everyone know she was competing hangry after not finishing her breakfast sandwich. She won the gold, ultimately, with her very first run, but went back out again and put up another impressive run to just run up the score after that tweet.

Wish I finished my breakfast sandwich but my stubborn self decided not to and now I'm getting hangry — Chloe Kim (@chloekimsnow) February 13, 2018

Yesterday, she also imparted some wisdom when it comes to churros.

Oh and I also had 2 churros today and they were pretty bomb so if you ever get nervous go eat a churro — Chloe Kim (@chloekimsnow) February 11, 2018

Please don’t ruin her, America. Chloe Kim is awesome.

Here’s her first run if you missed it: