Former MLB Pitcher Esteban Loaiza Arrested With Over 44 Pounds of Heroin, Cocaine

Former Major League pitcher Esteban Loaizawas arrested Friday in San Diego on drug charges, Yahoo’s Jeff Passan reports.

Loaiza, who went 126-114 during his 14-year career, faces three felonies, including the possession of over 20 kilograms of heroin and/or cocaine, the police report states. He is scheduled to be in court on Wednesday and bail has been set at $200,000.

The two-time All-Star finished second in American League Cy Young voting in 2003 and made $43.7 million in salary as a pro.

Just a few weeks ago, Loaiza was pressing the flesh with fans at Sox Fest in Chicago.

