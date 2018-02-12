LaVar Ball's Plan To Get All 3 Sons On Same Team Will Destroy Lonzo's Career

LaVar Ball has told a Lithuanian reporter that he has a grand plan to get all three of his sons on the same NBA team. His explanation of how he would accomplish the feat is completely nonsensical and would absolutely ruin Lonzo Ball’s career.

Here’s what LaVar said:

“I want all my three boys to play for the Lakers. But if that does not happen, I’m telling you the story what’s gonna happen first. If they don’t take Gelo this year, I bring Gelo here to play with Melo for two years. Lonzo will be on his third year and I want let ever NBA team know that Lonzo is not going to resign (sic) with the Lakers but will go to any team that will take all of my three boys. That’s my plan. “Lonzo plays best when he is with his brother. Why wouldn’t — he is a hell of a shooter. They don’t play the same position. You see how successful he was when he was with his brother?”

That’s an utterly ridiculous plan. LaVar thinks a 22-year-old Lonzo would leave the Lakers – and a TON of money on the table – just so he could play with his two brothers? There’s no way that would ever happen.

Lonzo’s lifelong dream has been to play for the Los Angeles Lakers, you think he’s going to give that up so LiAngelo Ball – who isn’t an NBA-level player – can be on his team? Additionally, no NBA franchise is going to be held hostage by LaVar Ball. They won’t make personnel decisions based on his whims.

The eldest Ball brother an excellent player and could even be a star in the NBA if he continues to develop. But if Lonzo allows his father to dictate his career moves, he’ll wind up on the scrapheap. No franchise is going to tie themselves to that kind of drama.

Lonzo is under contract through the 2021-22 season and won’t be going anywhere before then. LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball will both attempt to make the NBA in two years, which means Lonzo will still be on his rookie deal. So even if LaVar wanted this to all work out, it couldn’t unless Lonzo held out for a trade. Which, again, would kill his career.

The thing is, everyone around the Lakers loves Lonzo. The players love playing with him, they like him in the locker room and the front office thinks he’s a great kid. He’s basically the polar opposite of his father. At some point Lonzo has to split off from his dad and forge his own path. If he doesn’t, LaVar will wind up destroying his career.