Missouri Will Give You a Drew Lock Bobblehead if You Buy Season Tickets

The University of Missouri is running a promotion where they are giving a Drew Lock bobblehead to season ticket holders that renew by April. Lock, who led FBS in touchdown passes a year ago, decided to return for his senior year, and is now being commemorated by a bouncing head.

This is your reminder that we must protect amateurism and Lock will get no money from the University directly using his image, and provide a product, to entice ticket sales. However, we can’t have video game college football anymore.