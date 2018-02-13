Aly Raisman and Paige Spiranac Pose Nude for SI Swimsuit, Latter Debates Britt McHenry

It’s February which means SI Swimsuit photos are emerging from embargo and debates will ensue. Above is a photo and message shared by Olympic medalist gymnast Aly Raisman.

Included in a Twitter spat with former ESPN reporter Britt McHenry, golfer Paige Spiranac also shared a photo from SI Swim. Here is their dialog (which is copied from their respective Twitter accounts):

McHenry: Why does a woman have to pose nude to feel “empowered”? Isn’t it more empowering to keep your clothes on, go into an office or classroom like everyone else and excel? #SISwimSuit desperately wanting to compete with IG models with gimmicks. For men to respect women more, maybe women shouldn’t take all their clothes off in the guise of pushing #metoo.

Spiranac: Different women feel empowered in different ways and it’s not right to tell someone what they can and cannot do. It’s more about the person you are and not the clothes you decide or not decide to wear. My body, my choice. I’ve been around a lot of mean girls and I’ll tell you I’ve never been more welcomed and accepted before than I have by the SI models and team. They are rays of sunshine and some of the most beautiful women, inside and out, I’ve ever met.

McHenry: I agree it’s your body to do what you want. But posing nude is a way to ascertain empowerment through vanity. I don’t think, and this goes for both genders, it’s the best way to receive reciprocal respect or empowerment. Just my opinion though.

Ok, but you’ve literally cried at press conferences about how you’re not taken seriously in golf. Anyone can pose naked, and yet this is your response to a civil discussion. You’re both beautiful…and attention-seeking. https://t.co/QWoU37O4XE — Britt McHenry (@BrittMcHenry) February 13, 2018

