USC Receiver Joseph Lewis Arrested On Domestic Violence Charge, Suspended

Joseph Lewis was a highly-touted, five-star recruit in 2017, and just a year later he did something that could land him behind bars. Now a freshman receiver at USC, Lewis was arrested on Monday afternoon on a felony domestic violence charge. He could face up to four years in prison if convicted.

USCFootball.com is reporting the following:

A LAPD spokesperson stated that Lewis was booked on a 273.5 (a) PC charge, which is defined as “corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.” A corporal injury is defined as a domestic battery that leaves a “visible” injury on the victim.

Lewis was immediately suspended from all team activities.

A USC spokesperson issued the following statement to USCFootball.com:

“USC takes all reports of domestic abuse seriously and is cooperating fully with the law enforcement investigation. While this student code of conduct issue is being investigated, the student has been suspended from all football-related activities. Student disciplinary records and student conduct proceedings are confidential at USC and protected by law.”

Lewis’ bail was set at $50,000.

Coming out of high school, Lewis was one of the nation’s most-dynamic playmakers. He wound up as the No. 31 overall player in his recruiting class according to 247’s composite.

As a freshman in 2017, Lewis caught four passes for 39 yards and did work on special teams. He was expected to battle for a starting spot in 2018.