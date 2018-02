Ahh, the internet. Somehow, a person confused Larry Nance, Jr., recently traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers, for Larry Nassar, the doctor who was convicted of abusing hundreds of female gymnasts. I guess they have the same first name and both last names start with an N.

Anyways…

Wrong guy bud.. you’re looking for the gymnastics guy https://t.co/TCR8mtNK5s — Larry Nance Jr (@Larrydn22) February 13, 2018

It’s gotta be rough out there when you can get heckled for your performance on the basketball court and then out of nowhere, bam, someone comes in wishing that you would rot away for what you did to little girls.