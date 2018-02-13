Roundup: Facebook is for Old People; Fired For Complaining on Social Media; & Donovan Mitchell is a Star

Lindsey Pelas, who is Instagram-famous … young Americans are not having as much sex as they used to … “Black Tap Crazy Milkshakes at Center of $25 Million Lawsuit” … what a phenomenal read on Jimmy Buffett, who stopped living the life and built a monster business … sad story of a family of four that was killed in a small plane crash … the best free art museums and galleries in Chicago … meanwhile, in London: “Is Facebook for old people? Over-55s flock in as the young leave” … Vice has an Action Bronson problem … “Jordan Peterson is helping disillusioned boys become men” … new movie has to apologize to the allergy awareness community because that’s the time we live in … “Florida TV news producer fired after using N-word in parking dispute with neighbor” …

Depressing story on the #1 pick in the 2017 draft, Markelle Fultz. He’s played in 4 games and it’s a mystery as to when he’ll be healthy and confident again. [Philly Voice]

What Nick Foles and Isaiah Thomas have in common, the most likely scenario for LeBron staying in Cleveland; and Bill Plaschke isn’t yet sold on Lonzo Ball. [Fox Sports Radio]

Take more naps if you want to be productive. [GQ]

Powerful piece from Doug Gottlieb on why he stole credit cards and books 22 years ago, and how it still haunts him. [The Athletic]

How about stop complaining about not being tipped on social media? [Palm Beach Post]

A lion poacher was mauled by a pride of lions, and only the man’s head was left behind. [Daily Mail]

Two former Iowa State teammates are now on the Utah Jazz roster. Cool story. [Salt Lake Tribune]

Looking at the 2018 NFL Draft running backs, here are their college fumble rates. #1 last year was Kareem Hunt. [NFL Draft Scout]

Well, this video is terrifying.

Donovan Mitchell is special. Here he is taking over late vs the Spurs. He’s overtaken Ben Simmons in the ROY discussion.