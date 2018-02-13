Matt Kemp Has Dropped Over 40 Pounds, In Best Shape of His Life?

There was a bit more of Matt Kemp to love last year during a largely disappointing season for the Atlanta Braves. The outfielder posted a .276/.318/.463 in 115 games while homering 19 times.

The Los Angeles Dodgers traded for Kemp in December and believe he has enough left in the tank to make a difference as they defend their National League pennant. The change of scenery has come with a change in diet, which is paying big dividends.

MLB Network’s Harold Reynolds reports Kemp has shed 41 pounds over the offseason and is planning to drop nine more.

Harold Reynolds said this morning on @MLBNetwork Matt Kemp has lost 41 LBS this off season on his way to losing 50 LBS. #HotStove — David Vassegh (@THEREAL_DV) February 13, 2018

Best shape of his life? Maybe. Better shape than last year? Clearly.