PM Roundup: Christine Evangelista; NBA Players Love Wine; SI Swimsuit Issue Is Here

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which could totally pull off a Double McTwist 1260.

Christine back with “The Arrangement”: Christine Evangelista had a small but important role on “The Walking Dead” and now she’s apparently back for season two of “The Arrangement.” Which I guess is a TV show? I dunno, as far as I’m concerned it’s just a bunch of promos NBC has run during the Olympics and it doesn’t actually exist.

💄 #TheArrangement (👆🏼tap) A post shared by Christine Evangelista (@christineevangelista) on Oct 3, 2017 at 1:33pm PDT

NBA players are obsessed with wine: This story about a group of NBA players that are super into wine is fascinating.

SI Swim is here: The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue is here.

Tweet of the Day:

Yesterday, Blake hit Dennis Schroder in the head with a ball…today karma came for Blake 😂 pic.twitter.com/oHfR8Jl9F8 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 13, 2018

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

LaVar Ball’s Plan To Get All 3 Sons On Same Team Will Destroy Lonzo’s Career

Why Steve Kerr’s Latest Antics Are a Problem

Journalism and Clickbait Can Both Live in the Same Place

The Athletic Scoops Up Jayson Stark, Is Talking Baseball

Around the Sports Internet:

Lonzo Ball may be fun to play with, but he has big holes in his game

Daily viewing guide for Day 7 at the 2018 Winter Olympics

Ranking the greatest NBA All-Star Game performances of all-time

Tom Brady seems to be enjoying the offseason

Song of the Day: