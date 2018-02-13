Prop Bets for Tiger Woods' Return to Riviera

Tiger Woods will be making his second start of the 2018 season this week at the Genesis Open at Riviera. Woods first tournament, not counting the Hero World Challenge in December, was the Farmers Insurance Open where he barely made the cut but finished strong at T23. Woods has not played at Riviera since 2006, when he withdrew with the Flu, because he has not had much success at the course. Of the professional events Woods has entered at least four times, it remains the only one he has not won. His best finish was in 1999 when he tied for second.

If Woods is struggling off the tee like he did at the Farmers Insurance Open, he will have a difficult time making the cut, however, if he can manage to hit most fairways on Thursday and Friday, there is no reason to expect that with his short game he will not be around for the weekend.

Here are some prop bets from BetDSI.eu for Tiger this week.

Will Tiger Woods make the cut?

Yes -140

No +110

Will Tiger Woods be within 5 strokes of lead at any point Sunday (must make cut for action)

Yes +140

No -170

Will Tiger Woods hit ball into pot bunker in middle of No. 6 green?

Yes +150

No -180

How many fairways will Tiger Woods hit in first round?

Over 4.5 (-115)

Under 4.5 (-115)

Tiger Woods driving accuracy percentage

Over 32.5 (-115)

Under 32.5 (-115)

Will Tiger Woods receive more broadcast time than winner during final round (must make cut for action)

Yes -150

No +120

More broadcast time during 2018 Genesis Open

Tiger Woods -115

Field -115