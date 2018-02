Odell Beckham posted a picture of him throwing a football, with the lyrics from Lil Wayne: “Quarterback Weezy, young Tom Brady, open up ya mouth.”

Tom Brady, 40-year-old dad, came in to finish it with “and catch a bomb, baby.”

We have an Odell Beckham Jr. vs. Tom Brady rap battle! #12Mile pic.twitter.com/1JJiCGyhI2 — Tyler Sullivan (@TylerSully) February 13, 2018

People being what they are, the vast majority of comments then sought to remind Tom Brady that he couldn’t catch a football in the Super Bowl.