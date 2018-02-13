VIDEO: Mike Gundy's Saxophone Playing is Deeply Sensual

Roses are red
Violets are blue
Our tickets are cheaper
Than dinner for two!
🎟
— Oklahoma State (@OSUAthletics) February 13, 2018
Above-average football coach and aspiring Most Interesting Man Mike Gundy will do anything to move tickets for Oklahoma State athletic events. Look no further than his willingness to pop on a somewhat flattering singlet to drive up interest for a Cowboys wrestling meet.
Stillwater’s highest-profile Renaissance Man is now trying to drum up business by playing a sweet and sensual saxophone. Please feel free to incorporate this clip into your Valentine’s Day activities with no judgment.
