Hero Football Coach Allegedly Shielded Students from Bullets During High School Shooting in Florida

Aaron Feis, a high school football coach at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, allegedly shielded students from bullets, according to a report in the Miami Herald.

Feis was shot Wednesday when a 19-year old former student opened fire with an AR-15 at the high school. At least 17 people are dead. Another coach at the school, Jordan May, confirmed that Feis was shot, but survived.

According to the Miami Herald:

Feis has worked as a security guard at the school for at least eight years and takes his role protecting students very seriously, said Andrew Hofmann, a former student at the school who recently coached the swimming and water polo teams. “He’s very well dedicated to the safety of the school during the daytime,” Hofmann said. Hofmann described the coach as “a quiet person” with a good sense of humor. “When there’s a funny joke he is always laughing for sure,” he said.

Feis graduated from Douglas in 1999.