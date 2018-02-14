Do You Remember the Time Michael Jordan Wore No. 12?

In honor of Valentine’s Day, here is a fun throwback. Did you know that 28 years ago today Michael Jordan’s No. 23 jersey was stolen before the game?

Indeed, it was Valentine’s Day and the Chicago Bulls were playing the Orlando Magic. The details are a little hazy, but for all we know some lucky sweetheart or jilted lover stole MJ’s jersey right before the game started. Since the Bulls did not have a backup, Jordan ended up wearing No. 12 instead of the number closest to his heart, No. 23.

Ultimately the number on Jordan’s jersey didn’t matter, as he still hit 21 of his 43 shot attempts for a game-high 49 points. The more you know…