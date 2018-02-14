Genesis Open Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: Tiger is Grouped With Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas

Tiger Woods is making his second start of the 2018 season this week at the Genesis Open at Riviera. Woods hasn’t had much success at this event. It is the only PGA Tour event that he has double-digit starts and zero wins at. However, he has looked good in his return to this point other than a few issues with his driver. Woods isn’t the only star in the field this week as he’s grouped with Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas.

Defending champion Dustin Johnson is also in the field this week. Johnson is a combined 49 under at this event over the last four years. That is 20 shots lower than any other player. He has also finished first or second in all three of his 2018 PGA Tour starts and has held the 54-hole lead or held a share of the lead after 54 holes in all three events. To say he is playing well is an understatement.

Odds via BetDSI.eu

Dustin Johnson +500 Jordan Spieth +1000 Rory McIlroy +1000 Justin Thomas +1600 Phil Mickelson +2000 Paul Casey +2000 Tommy Fleetwood +2500 Marc Leishman +2800 Tiger Woods +3000 Chez Reavie +3000

TV Schedule

Thursday 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM Golf Channel Friday 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM Golf Channel Saturday 2:00 PM – 3:30 PM Golf Channel 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM CBS Sunday 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM Golf Channel 3:00 PM – 6:30 PM CBS

Tee Times

Tee No. 1

9:40 AM – Charlie Beljan, John Huh, J.J. Spaun

9:50 AM – Keegan Bradley, Tom Hoge, Andrew Landry

10:01 AM – Harris English, Parker McLachlin, Thomas Pieters

10:11 AM – Graeme McDowell, Smylie Kaufman, Luke Donald

10:22 AM – Chris Stroud, Aaron Baddeley, Jim Herman

10:32 AM – Jimmy Walker, Charley Hoffman, Shane Lowry

10:43 AM – Cody Gribble, Charl Schwartzel, Brian Gay

10:53 AM – Pat Perez, James Hahn, Padraig Harrington

11:04 AM – Austin Cook, Branden Grace, Paul Casey

11:14 AM – Kevin Streelman, Luke List, Aaron Wise

11:25 AM – Scott Stallings, Morgan Hoffmann, Michael Kim

11:35 AM – Sam Saunders, Rob Oppenheim, Scottie Scheffler

2:20 PM – Martin Laird, Jason Kokrak, Francesco Molinari

2:30 PM – Nick Taylor, Peter Uihlein, Brandon Harkins

2:41 PM – Retief Goosen, Ollie Schniederjans, Beau Hossler

2:51 PM – Ted Potter, Jr., Kyle Stanley, Jonas Blixt

3:02 PM – Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth, Kevin Chappell

3:12 PM – Dustin Johnson, Adam Scott, Bubba Watson

3:23 PM – Billy Horschel, Cameron Smith, Vijay Singh

3:33 PM – Xander Schauffele, Wesley Bryan, Alex Noren

3:44 PM – Martin Flores, Kevin Tway, Hao Tong Li

3:54 PM – Camilo Villegas, Scott Brown, Kelly Kraft

4:05 PM – Brice Garnett, Adam Schnek, Cameron Champ

4:15 PM – Ben Silverman, Zecheng Dou, Seunghyuk Kim

Tee No. 10

9:40 AM – Matt Every, John Merrick, Andrew Loupe

9:50 AM – Geoff Ogilvy, Derek Fathauer, Harold Varner III

10:01 AM – David Lingmerth, Tyrone Van Aswegen, C.T. Pan

10:11 AM – Bryson DeChambeau, Billy Hurley III, K.J. Choi

10:22 AM – Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods

10:32 AM – Matt Kuchar, Phil Mickelson, Tommy Fleetwood

10:43 AM – Brendan Steele, Greg Chalmers, Sangmoon Bae

10:53 AM – William McGirt, Brian Stuard, Charles Howell III

11:04 AM – Ryan Moore, Bill Haas, Chez Reavie

11:14 AM – Chad Campbell, Shawn Stefani, Dominic Bozzelli

11:25 AM – Kevin Na, Anirban Lahiri, Jon Curran

11:35 AM – Abraham Ancer, Xinjun Zhang, Richard H. Lee

2:20 PM – J.B. Holmes, Robert Streb, Sean O’Hair

2:30 PM – J.J. Henry, Lucas Glover, Ryan Blaum

2:41 PM – Cameron Tringale, Bud Cauley, Martin Piller

2:51 PM – Marc Leishman, Adam Hadwin, Peter Malnati

3:02 PM – Ryan Armour, Tony Finau, Ernie Els

3:12 PM – Jhonattan Vegas, Vaughn Taylor, Martin Kaymer

3:23 PM – D.A. Points, Jim Furyk, Rafa Cabrera Bello

3:33 PM – Daniel Berger, Si Woo Kim, Fabian Gomez

3:44 PM – Jamie Lovemark, Sung Kang, Patrick Rodgers

3:54 PM – Troy Merritt, Danny Lee, Whee Kim

4:05 PM – Nicholas Lindheim, Talor Gooch, Stephan Jaeger

4:15 PM – Jonathan Randolph, Tyler Duncan, Vinnie Poncino

My Pick

There are some players who just have more success on some courses and for Dustin Johnson, this is one of those courses. Johnson’s stats at Riviera are crazy good, and combining that with his form this season should make him the clear favorite this week. You can’t go wrong with a DJ pick.