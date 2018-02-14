Genesis Open Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: Tiger is Grouped With Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas

Tiger Woods is making his second start of the 2018 season this week at the Genesis Open at Riviera. Woods hasn’t had much success at this event. It is the only PGA Tour event that he has double-digit starts and zero wins at. However, he has looked good in his return to this point other than a few issues with his driver. Woods isn’t the only star in the field this week as he’s grouped with Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas.
Defending champion Dustin Johnson is also in the field this week. Johnson is a combined 49 under at this event over the last four years. That is 20 shots lower than any other player. He has also finished first or second in all three of his 2018 PGA Tour starts and has held the 54-hole lead or held a share of the lead after 54 holes in all three events. To say he is playing well is an understatement.
|Dustin Johnson
|+500
|Jordan Spieth
|+1000
|Rory McIlroy
|+1000
|Justin Thomas
|+1600
|Phil Mickelson
|+2000
|Paul Casey
|+2000
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+2500
|Marc Leishman
|+2800
|Tiger Woods
|+3000
|Chez Reavie
|+3000
TV Schedule
|Thursday
|2:00 PM – 6:00 PM
|Golf Channel
|Friday
|4:00 PM – 8:00 PM
|Golf Channel
|Saturday
|2:00 PM – 3:30 PM
|Golf Channel
|4:00 PM – 7:00 PM
|CBS
|Sunday
|1:00 PM – 2:30 PM
|Golf Channel
|3:00 PM – 6:30 PM
|CBS
Tee Times
Tee No. 1
9:40 AM – Charlie Beljan, John Huh, J.J. Spaun
9:50 AM – Keegan Bradley, Tom Hoge, Andrew Landry
10:01 AM – Harris English, Parker McLachlin, Thomas Pieters
10:11 AM – Graeme McDowell, Smylie Kaufman, Luke Donald
10:22 AM – Chris Stroud, Aaron Baddeley, Jim Herman
10:32 AM – Jimmy Walker, Charley Hoffman, Shane Lowry
10:43 AM – Cody Gribble, Charl Schwartzel, Brian Gay
10:53 AM – Pat Perez, James Hahn, Padraig Harrington
11:04 AM – Austin Cook, Branden Grace, Paul Casey
11:14 AM – Kevin Streelman, Luke List, Aaron Wise
11:25 AM – Scott Stallings, Morgan Hoffmann, Michael Kim
11:35 AM – Sam Saunders, Rob Oppenheim, Scottie Scheffler
2:20 PM – Martin Laird, Jason Kokrak, Francesco Molinari
2:30 PM – Nick Taylor, Peter Uihlein, Brandon Harkins
2:41 PM – Retief Goosen, Ollie Schniederjans, Beau Hossler
2:51 PM – Ted Potter, Jr., Kyle Stanley, Jonas Blixt
3:02 PM – Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth, Kevin Chappell
3:12 PM – Dustin Johnson, Adam Scott, Bubba Watson
3:23 PM – Billy Horschel, Cameron Smith, Vijay Singh
3:33 PM – Xander Schauffele, Wesley Bryan, Alex Noren
3:44 PM – Martin Flores, Kevin Tway, Hao Tong Li
3:54 PM – Camilo Villegas, Scott Brown, Kelly Kraft
4:05 PM – Brice Garnett, Adam Schnek, Cameron Champ
4:15 PM – Ben Silverman, Zecheng Dou, Seunghyuk Kim
Tee No. 10
9:40 AM – Matt Every, John Merrick, Andrew Loupe
9:50 AM – Geoff Ogilvy, Derek Fathauer, Harold Varner III
10:01 AM – David Lingmerth, Tyrone Van Aswegen, C.T. Pan
10:11 AM – Bryson DeChambeau, Billy Hurley III, K.J. Choi
10:22 AM – Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods
10:32 AM – Matt Kuchar, Phil Mickelson, Tommy Fleetwood
10:43 AM – Brendan Steele, Greg Chalmers, Sangmoon Bae
10:53 AM – William McGirt, Brian Stuard, Charles Howell III
11:04 AM – Ryan Moore, Bill Haas, Chez Reavie
11:14 AM – Chad Campbell, Shawn Stefani, Dominic Bozzelli
11:25 AM – Kevin Na, Anirban Lahiri, Jon Curran
11:35 AM – Abraham Ancer, Xinjun Zhang, Richard H. Lee
2:20 PM – J.B. Holmes, Robert Streb, Sean O’Hair
2:30 PM – J.J. Henry, Lucas Glover, Ryan Blaum
2:41 PM – Cameron Tringale, Bud Cauley, Martin Piller
2:51 PM – Marc Leishman, Adam Hadwin, Peter Malnati
3:02 PM – Ryan Armour, Tony Finau, Ernie Els
3:12 PM – Jhonattan Vegas, Vaughn Taylor, Martin Kaymer
3:23 PM – D.A. Points, Jim Furyk, Rafa Cabrera Bello
3:33 PM – Daniel Berger, Si Woo Kim, Fabian Gomez
3:44 PM – Jamie Lovemark, Sung Kang, Patrick Rodgers
3:54 PM – Troy Merritt, Danny Lee, Whee Kim
4:05 PM – Nicholas Lindheim, Talor Gooch, Stephan Jaeger
4:15 PM – Jonathan Randolph, Tyler Duncan, Vinnie Poncino
My Pick
There are some players who just have more success on some courses and for Dustin Johnson, this is one of those courses. Johnson’s stats at Riviera are crazy good, and combining that with his form this season should make him the clear favorite this week. You can’t go wrong with a DJ pick.
