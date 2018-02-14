Golfer Bill Haas Involved in Fatal Car Crash in Los Angeles

Bill Haas suffered injuries in a car crash on Tuesday night in Los Angeles that left the driver of the car he was in, 71-year-old Mark Gibello, dead and the driver of the other car injured. Haas had been staying with Gibello this week while in town for a golf tournament.

The crash involved a Ferrari and a BMW just a few miles from Riviera Country Club, where Haas was scheduled to play this week in the Genesis Open. Police said the Ferrari was traveling at high speed when it collided with several vehicles and then smashed into a utility pole.

LAPD Detective Jeff Fischer talking to and confirming Bill Haas' condition

The driver of the Ferrari was pronounced dead at the scene. Haas and a female from the other vehicle were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

A third vehicle, being driven by actor Luke Wilson, was clipped by the Ferrari. Wilson did not sustain serious injuries.

Bill Haas’ manager, Allen Hobbs, released the following statement regarding the accident:

“Last night in Pacific Palisades, California, Bill Haas was involved in a serious car accident in which the driver—a member of the family with whom Haas and his family were staying for the Genesis Open—was killed. While Bill escaped serious injuries and has been released from the hospital, he is understandably shaken up and—more importantly—his deepest condolences go out to the host family during this tragic and difficult time.“ “Bill will withdraw from the Genesis Open and plans to head home to Greenville to recover. He appreciates the support of friends, family and the golf world as a whole, and he has asked for privacy as he processes what has happened.“

Haas has been released from the hospital but has withdrawn from the tournament this week.