Isaiah Thomas Felt Like LeBron James Talked Down To Him

Isaiah Thomas, 5-foot-9, felt like LeBron James, 6-foot-8, talked down to him during Thomas’ tenure with the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to FOX Sports.

Here’s what Chris Broussard reported on the TV show, “Undisputed,” on Tuesday:

“I was talking to somebody yesterday close to Isaiah, and they said, ‘Isaiah Thomas has absolutely no love at all for LeBron. This is real. He felt like LeBron talked down to him when he was there. … And when Isaiah first got there, they actually were hanging out a little bit and it was cool. But it soured pretty quickly, so this is real.”

It became abundantly clear LeBron and Thomas were not tight by the time Dan Gilbert puled the trigger on a trade which sent Thomas to the Los Angeles Lakers at the deadline.

Exhibit A:

Exhibit B:

Thomas has only made that unhappy relationship clearer by firing off a few shots at LeBron since leaving Cleveland. For example, Thomas quickly celebrated the opportunity to practice with his new teammates, something the Cavaliers didn’t do because an aging LeBron preferred to avoid practices amid the rigors of a busy NBA schedule. That peeved Thomas, who struggled to fit in Cleveland after returning from offseason hip surgery.

“I mean, this is the first real practice I had all year,” Thomas said in Los Angeles on Monday, via Clutch Points’ Ryan Ward. “Let’s see how my hip responds tomorrow with the soreness and things like that, but I’m here. I’m here and I’m happy. Got my joy back and I’m ready to put on a show for the Lakers.”

While the reality is that diminutive Thomas will forever get (literally) talked down to by his NBA teammates, he may no longer have to endure LeBron’s belittlement.