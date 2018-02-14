VIDEO: Isaiah Thomas And Rajon Rondo Both Ejected After Scuffle

Rajon Rondo recently claimed the Boston Celtics shouldn’t celebrate Isaiah Thomas upon his return to town. Rondo’s reasoning was that the Celtics should only honor players who had won a championship.

Well, Wednesday night Rondo and Thomas were on the floor together for the first time since those comments and, surprise, it didn’t end well. Both guys wound up getting ejected.

Check it out:

I’m going out on a limb and saying the two weren’t exchanging Valentine’s Day greetings.

The Lakers and Pelicans aren’t exactly putting on a thrilling display of basketball, so this game has officially gone off the rails with those ejections.