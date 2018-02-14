VIDEO: LaVar Ball Lip Sync Battle Is a Passionate Rendition of Nas's 'Hate Me Now'
By: Ryan Glasspiegel | 2 hours ago
When Lonzo Ball did ‘Bad and Boujee’ in Lip Sync Battle, it was only a matter of time before his father’s turn was released. LaVar Ball was able to take some time out from his busy job of sending customers the wrong sneakers and being fantasy GM of the Lakers to turn in this rendition of Nas’s Hate Me Now. Credit where it’s due: LaVar probably picked the most thematically appropriate song for this spot.
