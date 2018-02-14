USA Today Sports

Mike Golic Tells His Son He Has Big Valentine's Day Plans With Mrs. Golic (Doing It)

As soon as Mike Golic Jr. was announced as a regular on Golic & Wingo, most reasonable people knew it was only a matter of time until the elder Mike Golic endeavored to make his son uncomfortable with details of his past, present, and future lovemaking.

Today, on Valentine’s Day, we got that essential content.

Big morning for Mrs. Golic. Weird, but big morning. And also for Progressive, tacit sponsor of the intimate contact.

