Patrick Beverley is "Convinced" Will Cain Doesn't Know Basketball

Will Cain went on First Take earlier today and sent out a warning to those who are now proclaiming the Cleveland Cavaliers are now locks to win the East after just two games with their new squad.

“This is mile one of a 26-mile marathon here … This is insanity. This a way-way an overreaction … What we are seeing isn’t real .. Let’s pump the breaks. Let’s see after reality sits in.”

Well, apparently Clippers PG Patrick Beverley isn’t fond of Cain talking basketball tweeting to the show’s de facto leader Stephen A. Smith:

@stephenasmith I’m convinced that @willcain knows nothing about basketball!!! Nothing!!!! Just reading stats!!! — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) February 14, 2018

Cain tweeted back he respected Beverley’s game but wasn’t backing down:

I’m convinced you’re a good player Pat, so I guess I should revisit that. In the meantime, I won’t be extrapolating two games into infinity. https://t.co/hd7HWWoEZ3 — Will Cain (@willcain) February 14, 2018

Beverley appears to be upset that Cain was using stats not “true human facts”:

Well give me true human facts. Not just stats. Because they are different!!! If you know what I mean!! https://t.co/5o8n5urVN0 — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) February 14, 2018

He then specified his criteria:

In order for u to come to a conclusion. You have to factor in everything. The pressure off a guy after trades, the feeling of a fresh start, since of, I don’t have to relocate!! All of that is a factor. Nothing to do with stats!!! https://t.co/nzT3KelMOj — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) February 14, 2018

Cain then asked him to come defend his position on his radio show later today, but at this point, it might be a long shot since he has a game at Boston tonight, but we can all hope:

You want non-stat observation? Chemistry, pressure and monotony have not yet even come close to being worked through yet. Come do this on the radio today Pat. I respect disagreement and confrontation. @WillCainShow https://t.co/OlVXC9oPdU — Will Cain (@willcain) February 14, 2018

Well since I’m in the West I can speak about that but not right now because we play Boston tonight!!! #KnowWhenToStop https://t.co/ZyycDSD3J5 — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) February 14, 2018

Cain – the 5th most likely to be the face of ESPN in five years – is actually correct here, it has only been two games, how can we just say the Cavs are a lock? Should they be the favorites? Maybe, but a lock, no.

We have all seen LeBron James’ teams go up and down before, just because things are promising right now, does not mean this team will not face its own obstacles at some point.