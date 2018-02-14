Roundup: LeBron James Producing a New House Party Movie, Shaun White Wins Gold on Final Run

Christine Evangelista … dozens of layoffs at CNN digital … this potential Information Apocalypse is a scary read, only because it will make you want to get off the internet … Michael Cohen says that he paid off Stormy Daniels out of his own money, was not reimbursed by Trump … Inside the Bribery Scandal Sweeping Through the Oil Industry” … LeBron James is going to produce the next House Party movie … “Man tried to impress a woman by chartering a helicopter for a fake military mission” … rare layoffs at Amazon in Seattle … gigantic boar in Hong Kong named “Pigzilla” will haunt your dreams … yeah, sure, the head of the EPA needs to fly first class on taxpayers dollars … I can’t believe anyone would buy Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl getup …

Great list of the 30 best guards in New Jersey high school basketball history. I thought Elijah Ingram should have been higher, but the Top 7 really is loaded. [NJ.com]

Shocking story about how the tennis community fell for fake news. Serena Williams, Adidas, everyone! [Slate]

The CEO of the New York Times says print journalism has “maybe” another 10 years. [CNBC]

How the Eagles used analytics to win the Super Bowl. [The Power Rank]

The new head coach of the Detroit Lions, Matt Patricia, keeps hiring people who worked at Syracuse. [Freep]

Traffic stop in Texas nets $3.3 million worth of marijuana. [Star-Telegram]

I never thought ‘Cool Runnings’ was great, but it certainly has a cult following. [Slate]

Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly recently had shoulder surgery. Injuries and concussions have really hurt one of the best linebackers in the NFL. [Observer]

Interesting video of Kevin Durant breaking down the top high school prospects.

Male lions really were smitten with this female lion.

Shaun White wins gold after doing this on his final run.