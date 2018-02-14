Steve Kerr On Florida High School Shooting: 'It Doesn't Seem To Matter To Our Government'

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has always been outspoken on political issues and Wednesday night was no exception. Kerr was asked about the tragic shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and didn’t hold back.

Here is his powerful response:

Kerr’s most powerful quote: “It doesn’t seem to matter to our government that children are being shot to death day after day in schools. It doesn’t matter that people are being shot at a concert, in a movie theater. It’s not enough apparently to move our leadership, our government, the people who are running this country to actually do anything. That’s demoralizing.”

It’s February 14 and the shooting at Stoneman Douglas was the 18th of 2018. There have now been more than 300 school shootings since 2013, an average of one per week.

I’m not going to pretend to know the solution but clearly something has got to change.