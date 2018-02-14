Do The Rockets Have the Best Offense ... Ever?

While the two lead stories in the NBA right now are the new-look Cleveland Cavaliers and the insane decision from Steve Kerr, more attention should be on the red-hot Houston Rockets.

In a picture that includes MVP front-runner James Harden, future Hall-of-Famer Chris Paul, and head coach Mike D'Antoni, Rockets GM Daryl Morey proudly pointed out the Rockets currently have the greatest offense ever.

These guys currently have the #1 offense ever https://t.co/xuot27z8nE pic.twitter.com/B8b8a0YVJa — Daryl Morey (@dmorey) February 14, 2018

This came as a result of their 126-108 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves that moved their offensive rating to 116.0 – the best ever.

And Morey isn’t bluffing, the link he attached to the tweet will lead you right to the proof.

It goes without saying this number will move up and down for the remainder of the season, and while being first may be cool, they do not need it.

Morey deserves a boatload credit for assembling this cast. It would seem sacrilegious at this point to consider the Rockets’ offense anything other than tremendous.