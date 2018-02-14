United States Hockey Team Allows Slovenians to Believe in Miracles

For 40 minutes things went swimmingly for the star-less U.S. men’s hockey team in its Olympic opener against Slovenia. Goals from Brian O’Neill and Jordan Greenway helped the Americans build a 2-0 lead.

But things changed in the third period. Slovenia’s Blaz Gregorc cut the deficit in half with a little over 14 minutes left in regulation. Then, after pulling their goalie, Slovenia tied things up late on the strength of a Jan Mursak goal.

Mursak scored again 38 seconds into overtime to seal the dramatic, come-from-behind victory.

Do you believe in … choking away comfortable leads?

All is not lost for the Americans as all 12 Olympic teams advance to the knockout round. Hope for a bye, though, is now much bleaker.