VIDEO: Enes Kanter De-Cleated Marcin Gortat

Enes Kanter and Marcin Gortart are bumping uglies during tonight’s Knicks-Wizards game. On some possessions it more closely resembles NFL linemen going at it in the trenches than regular season basketball. Poor Gortat got knocked into next week on one of them, then had insult added when Kanter dunked.

Siri, what’s an offensive foul?

