WEEI Conducting Mandatory Sensitivity Training on Friday, Suspending Live Programming

WEEI will suspend live programming for 12 hours on Friday so employees can attend mandatory all-day sensitivity training, the station announced this morning.

The meeting comes on the heels of two high-profile incidents which led to the suspensions of hosts for making offensive comments. Alex Reimer was suspended indefinitely after referring to Tom Brady’s 5-year-old daughter as a “pissant” during Super Bowl Week. Christian Fauria is serving a five-day ban for using a racist accent during an impersonation of Brady’s agent Don Yee.

At least five advertisers have paused or terminated commercial buys on the station since the incidents, meaning the damage is extends past the public relations realm and into the almighty dollar arena.

It will be interesting to see how dramatically the station’s content changes following this meeting, if at all. One figures the level of public scrutiny will be heavy in the air for awhile.