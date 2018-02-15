Adam Silver: Steph Curry Was Opposed to Televising the All-Star Draft

The NBA All-Star Game has a fresh new format set to debut on Sunday, yet the NBA fans are still not satisfied They instead wanted one more change, and that was to see a live draft of the two captains LeBron James and Steph Curry selecting their teams.

One of the people pushing the hardest for this is the host of The Jump Rachel Nichols. During her interview today with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, she really pushed the question, not letting him get away with a non-answer.

Silver finally explained why it was not televised, at the 1:20 mark:

He made it a point to blame Curry for the bad decision. He claimed Curry told him:

“Give us a break, we changed the format for the first time. Let’s see how it goes and then we can talk about televising it.”

It was surprising to hear Silver so blatantly blame this all on the one captain. But the real question is, why didn’t the most powerful man in the NBA, LeBron, force it to be on on TV? He claimed he wanted it televised. Either way, this was a huge disappointment, and we can only hope this is changed by next year (if they keep this format).